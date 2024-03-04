Broncos to Cut Russell Wilson After League Year Starts March 13

The Denver Broncos on Monday informed quarterback Russell Wilson he will be released at the start of the new league year on March 13.

“As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond,” general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton said in a joint statement. “We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

Wilson, 35, carries a dead money hit of $85 million, according to ESPN, which is counted against the team’s salary cap. Wilson’s average salary was $48.5 million, according to Spotrac.

Wilson, a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012, was in the middle of a five-year deal for $242.5 million and was set to make $17 million as a base salary in 2024 and $37 million in 2025.

The Broncos benched Wilson with two games left in the regular season. The team finished with a losing record for the second time in his two seasons with the team. Denver improved slightly, going 8-9 after finishing 5-12 In his first season with the Broncos.

Wilson’s teams have not posted a winning record in games he has started since 2020. When the Broncos replaced him with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham this past season, the team split the two games and produced its lowest scoring outputs of the season.

Wilson began his career in Seattle and led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2015. Wilson won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, his only title, in 2014, by defeating the Broncos.

