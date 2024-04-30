Will the Broncos cut a quarterback this summer?

The Denver Broncos opted to keep two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster last season (Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham) while stashing a third (Ben DiNucci) on the practice squad.

It remains to be seen if coach Sean Payton will take the same numbers approach in 2024. If Payton opts to again only carry two QBs, at least one of Bo Nix, Zach Wilson or Stidham will be released this summer.

Nix is obviously safe. He’s a first-round pick and the future of the franchise. He’s the only lock to make the 53-man roster in the quarterback room.

Wilson, believe it or not, is probably relatively safe as well. Payton has described Wilson as a young, talented QB, and the coach “really likes” Wilson’s traits. There’s no guarantee Wilson will turn his career around, but he’s only 24 and costs the team just $2.72 million this season.

Stidham, on the other hand, is a 27-year-old journeyman with a $7 million cap hit in 2024. At this point in his career, Stidham is who he is. Denver will not hold out hope of Stidham suddenly reviving his NFL career.

The Broncos could save $5 million if they release Stidham this fall, seemingly making him the most likely candidate to be cut (if the team only carries two QBs). Denver could try to trade Stidham to a QB-needy team leading up to roster cuts, but he probably wouldn’t draw much interest.

If Stidham is cut and signs elsewhere, DiNucci would presumably be the favorite to once again fill the QB3 role on the practice squad. All of this, of course, is merely speculation at this point. With that said, the numbers — and the money — suggest the Broncos might cut a quarterback in August.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire