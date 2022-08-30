Broncos cut quarterback Josh Johnson

The Denver Broncos have released quarterback Josh Johnson, according to multiple reports.

This presumably means that Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job behind Russell Wilson, but it’s worth noting that teams can still claim players off waivers on Wednesday, so Denver might not be done making moves just yet.

Johnson completed 66% of his throws for 349 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, recording a 97.1 passer rating.

Rypien completed 67.7% of his passes for 441 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three preseason games, good for a passer rating of 85.5.

“I give so much credit to both those guys,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the team’s preseason finale on Saturday. “They came in here, they learned a brand-new system, both of them, and they bought in. They have understood what we’re trying to accomplish. They understand the intent of all the plays that we’re trying to do.

“You can see that with the efficiency that they have had. We only had that one pick today that was down by the redzone. Besides that, they were great with the football in their hands. They were proficient.”

If he clears waivers, Johnson will presumably be a candidate to re-join the team on the practice squad as the third-string quarterback.

