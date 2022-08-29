Broncos cut punter Sam Martin after he refuses pay cut

Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut.

The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and has spent the last two years in Denver. He signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract with the Broncos in 2020 and had a base salary this year of $2.25 million, but none of that was guaranteed, so that’s what the Broncos will save on their salary cap by cutting him.

Martin likely won’t be out of work long: He’s been one of the league’s better punters throughout his career, and he’s likely to get picked up.

Corliss Waitman will now be the Broncos’ punter.

