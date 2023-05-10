Broncos cut OLB Jake Martin, save $3.8M in salary cap space

The Denver Broncos are releasing veteran pass rusher Jake Martin, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Martin (6-2, 242 pounds) was scheduled to earn $4,823,534 this season after being acquired in a trade with the New York Jets last season.

The Broncos will eat $1 million worth of “dead money” that was guaranteed in Martin’s contract while creating a net savings of $3,823,529 in 2023 salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.

After trading Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver sent a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the Jets in exchange for Martin and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. He appeared in five games last season, totaling one sack.

Before going from New York to Denver, Martin previously spent time with the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. He will now become a 27-year-old free agent.

The Broncos have to make five roster cuts this week to make room for their undrafted free agent signings. Martin was the first cut and he will likely be the most notable cut.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire