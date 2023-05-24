Broncos cut offensive lineman, host 3 kickers for workouts

After cutting kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos quickly filled his former spot on the 90-man offseason roster by signing defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

After that, the Broncos agreed to terms on a one-year deal with backup swing tackle Cam Fleming. That signing became official on Wednesday. To make room for Fleming, Denver waived offensive tackle Hunter Thedford with an injury settlement.

Thedford had suffered a hip flexor injury and he will get a week of offseason pay as part of his release, according to the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson.

Tomasson also reported Wednesday that the Broncos brought in three kickers for workouts: Brett Maher, Parker White and Elliott Fry.

Denver is not expected to sign a kicker on Wednesday as the team continues to assess its options, according to Tomasson. Maher did take a physical, though, so that might be a sign that he could be in line to sign once the team opens up a spot on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire