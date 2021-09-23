The Broncos waived running back Nate McCrary on Thursday after signing outside linebacker Aaron Patrick from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

The Broncos claimed McCrary off waivers from the Ravens on Sept. 1.

McCrary entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State in the spring. He led Baltimore in the preseason with 42 carries for 163 yards and scoring a touchdown. He caught three passes for 34 yards.

Patrick is a first-year player from Eastern Kentucky University who has competed on the Jaguars’ practice squad each of the past two seasons. He signed as a college free agent last Dec. 14.

Broncos cut Nate McCrary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk