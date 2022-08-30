Broncos cut Josh Johnson

Quarterback Josh Johnson has spent time with almost half of the teams in the NFL and he will have a chance to add to that total in the coming days.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are releasing Johnson. It’s one of the moves they’ll make to set an initial 53-man roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Johnson signed with the Broncos in March and was competing to be Russell Wilson‘s backup in Denver. Brett Rypien now has that role, but the Broncos could move in another direction as teams sort out their rosters over the next few days.

The Broncos were Johnson’s 14th team and he’s also played in the AAF, UFL and XFL over the course of his career.

