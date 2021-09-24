Broncos cut former Ravens RB Nate McCrary

The Baltimore Ravens had many tough decisions to make ahead of 2021 cut down day. They had a plethora of depth at a lot of different positions, and they simply couldn’t keep everyone who they wanted to on their roster.

One of the players who was on the outside looking in was running back Nate McCrary. Baltimore released him before the season-ending injuries to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and McCrary was subsequently claimed on waivers by the Denver Broncos. After being inactive for Denver’s first two games, the Broncos cut McCrary on Thursday.

Denver Broncos cut Nate McCrary — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 23, 2021

The undrafted rookie free agent put up somewhat impressive numbers for the Ravens in the preseason, rushing the ball 42 times for 163 yards and a rushing touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 34 yards.

It will be interesting to see if Baltimore will bring McCrary back into the organization. They would likely have to decide between him and running back Le’Veon Bell for a spot on the practice squad, as keeping two rushers on the practice squad along with three on the active roster could cause roster constrains elsewhere. With Bell becoming more and more familiar with the Ravens’ offense by the day, McCrary might not be needed in Baltimore anymore unless another injury arises. However, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Ravens at least considered the possibility of bringing a good preseason contributor for them back to the team in some capacity.