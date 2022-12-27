Broncos cut former 3rd-round pick Michael Ojemudia

The Denver Broncos continue cleaning house.

In addition to firing three coaches on Monday, the Denver Broncos have also started parting ways with players. Denver waived cornerback Michael Ojemudia on Tuesday, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Denver also signed defensive back Delonte Hood and tight end Dalton Keene to the practice squad and released running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad, the team announced.

Ojemudia (6-1, 200 pounds) was selected by former Broncos general manager John Elway in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Iowa. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, earning 11 starts.

Ojemudia totaled 62 tackles, six pass breakups and four forced fumbles in his first season. His career then went downhill.

Ojemudia was limited by injuries in 2021 and he played in just two games last year, earning one start. He totaled 11 tackles and broke up two passes in those contests.

Ojemudia was sidelined by injuries again for much of the 2022 season. He appeared in just three games this year, playing primarily on special teams.

Still only 25 years old, “OJ” will likely get an opportunity to continue his career with another team, health permitting.

