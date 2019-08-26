Broncos cut Dekoda Watson

Defensive lineman Zach Kerr isn’t the only veteran who got a pink slip from the Broncos on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team has also released linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Watson came to the Broncos in an April trade along with a sixth-round pick and a fifth-round pick went back to the 49ers. It was Watson’s second stint on the Denver roster as he had 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 16 2016 games for the team.

Watson was competing for a spot at outside linebacker and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are looking for inside linebacker help with Todd Davis still recovering from a torn calf muscle. Per Klis, the Broncos spoke to Paul Worrilow before Worrilow signed with the Ravens and subsequently stepped away from the team.