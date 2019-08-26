Broncos cut Dekoda Watson

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Defensive lineman Zach Kerr isn’t the only veteran who got a pink slip from the Broncos on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the team has also released linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Watson came to the Broncos in an April trade along with a sixth-round pick and a fifth-round pick went back to the 49ers. It was Watson’s second stint on the Denver roster as he had 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 16 2016 games for the team.

Watson was competing for a spot at outside linebacker and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are looking for inside linebacker help with Todd Davis still recovering from a torn calf muscle. Per Klis, the Broncos spoke to Paul Worrilow before Worrilow signed with the Ravens and subsequently stepped away from the team.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next