Broncos cut defensive lineman to make room for Kareem Jackson on active roster

Kareem Jackson’s two-game suspension was officially lifted on Tuesday after the Denver Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-22 on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 10.

To make room for Jackson on the active roster, the Broncos waived waived nose tackle Keondre Coburn, who previously joined the team in mid-October. Denver also made another move that might be a sign that Coburn could return on the practice squad.

The Broncos released cornerback Reese Taylor from the practice squad on Tuesday, potentially creating a spot for Coburn. If Coburn clears waivers, he could return in time for Wednesday’s practice.

Back to Jackson — P.J. Locke started during Jackson’s suspension and Locke played well, but he suffered an ankle injury in Week 10. It remains to be seen how serious that injury is.

“We’ll sort through how we’re going to implement Kareem in the plan,” coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. “Certainly we view him as a starter, veteran player. He’s smart — he’s extremely smart.”

After the upset win in Buffalo, up next for Denver is a home Sunday Night Football showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

