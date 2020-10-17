Broncos cut Blake Bortles after Drew Lock practices in full leading up to Week 6

Blake Bortles didn’t last long with the Denver Broncos. Bortles was released by the team Saturday after quarterback Drew Lock was able to get in a full week of practice.

The Broncos promoted defensive lineman Sylvester Williams to take Bortles’ place on the active roster.

We’ve promoted DL Sylvester Williams to the active roster and released QB Blake Bortles. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2020

Bortles signed with the Broncos after Lock suffered a shoulder injury in September. A former top-three overall pick, Bortles did not play a single snap for the Broncos. With Lock sidelined, the team turned to Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien over Bortles.

With the release, Bortles will once again hit the free-agent market. After starting for the Jacksonville Jaguars for five seasons, Bortles has played in just three games since 2019. He threw two passes with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

In his career, Bortles has thrown 103 touchdowns and 73 interceptions.

Blake Bortles’ release could bode well for Drew Lock

Bortles’ release could mean the Broncos expect Lock to start against the Patriots in Week 6. Lock injured his shoulder during the Broncos’ Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and missed Denver’s next two games due to the injury. Bortles was signed to give the Broncos more depth at quarterback with Lock out. His release suggests the Broncos no longer need that depth, possibly because Lock is ready to return.

Lock was able to practice ahead of the game against the Patriots. He was a full participant in practice the entire week, and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

That game, however, could be in jeopardy as both the Broncos and the Patriots are dealing with players or staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL has not postponed or canceled the contest yet.

More from Yahoo Sports: