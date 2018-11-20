Broncos cut Adam 'Pacman' Jones after just seven games

The Denver Broncos released veteran cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones on Tuesday. (AP)

The Denver Broncos have waived veteran cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones.

The 35-year-old signed with the Broncos during training camp, and played in seven games, missing three to injury.

Jones recorded two starts earlier in the season, but recently had been used as a kickoff and punt returner.

The 2006 first-round pick posted a “thanks for the opportunity!!!!” message on Instagram.





The Philadelphia Eagles, who finished Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints with just three healthy cornerbacks, may be a landing spot for Jones. But at this point in the season all players regardless of service time must go through waivers, so a team in front of Philadelphia could put in a claim and get Jones.

