Broncos cut 5 players to get down to 85-man roster

The Denver Broncos waived five players on Tuesday, the team announced.

Denver parted ways with safety Jamar Johnson, running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, tight end Rodney Williams and wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

Johnson joined the team as a fifth-round pick out of Indiana last year. He dressed for three games and played 38 snaps on special teams as a rookie. If Johnson is not picked up by another team, he might be a candidate for Denver’s practice squad later this month.

Borghi is an undrafted rookie who joined the Broncos earlier this month. He rushed four times for 10 yards in the team’s first preseason game last week.

Davis is also an undrafted rookie. He played just 10 snaps in Week 1 of preseason and did not record any catches.

Williams, another undrafted rookie, was also held without a catch last week.

In addition to Tuesday’s five roster moves, the Broncos also signed linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday. Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) was brought in to add more depth at linebacker while Jonas Griffith (elbow) is sidelined.

To make room for Schobert on the 85-man roster, Denver waived offensive lineman Ben Braden with an injury designation. Braden was a backup with the Green Bay Packers from 2020-2021 under coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The next round of cuts for the Broncos will arrive on Aug. 16 when the team has to get down to 80 players. After that, Denver has to finalize a 53-man roster before Aug. 30.

