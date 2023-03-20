Broncos cut 2 players, including Lamar Jackson (not that one)

Finally, the Lamar Jackson news everyone has been waiting for.

Okay, not really.

The Denver Broncos have waived cornerback Lamar Jackson (not to be confused with the Baltimore Ravens quarterback) and released outside linebacker Wyatt Ray, according to the NFL’s transaction.

Jackson appeared in three games with the Broncos last season, totaling three tackles and two pass breakups. Ray also appeared in three games, recording one tackle.

Considered a veteran player, Ray is now an unrestricted free agent. Jackson will be subject to the NFL’s waiver wire.

Jackson and Ray are the third and fourth players to be cut by Denver since the NFL’s fee agency period began, joining wide receivers Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain, who were cut on March 14.

Including the recent return of cornerback Essang Bassey (which is not yet official), the Broncos have 69 players on their roster. NFL clubs are allowed to carry 90 players on their offseason rosters. After the draft (Denver currently owns five picks), the Broncos will fill out the 90-man offseason roster with undrafted free agent signings.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire