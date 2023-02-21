Broncos can create a lot more cap space with restructured contracts

The Denver Broncos could create an additional $48,817,438 in salary cap space this offseason by restructuring select contracts, according to an estimate from OverTheCap.com.

Teams can restructure items like roster bonuses and base salaries by converting them to signing bonuses and spreading the cap hits out over the course of the contract. For example, a 2023 roster bonus of $1 million on a four-year contract could be restructured to a signing bonus with cap hits of $250,000 over four seasons. That could save $750,000 in cap space in Year 1 as a simple restructure.

Teams can also do a maximum restructure by adding void years or an extension to the current years of an existing contract. That’s a more complicated process. Denver could create an additional $92,106,104 through maximum restructures, but that’s unpractical and unlikely to happen.

Broncos general manager George Paton will likely executive several simple restructures, though, and that could create more than $48 million in additional cap space, bringing the team’s total to $57,218,495.

Denver is currently projected to have about $13,698,473 in cap space, but several cap-saving moves are likely on the way. Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire