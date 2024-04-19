Broncos comment on Courtland Sutton skipping workout program

The Denver Broncos kicked off their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday and one notably absent player was wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton has just $2 million guaranteed in his contract this season and no guaranteed money in 2025. NFL Network reported earlier this week that the receiver is seeking a new contract.

Speaking at their pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Broncos coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton did not seem concerned about Sutton’s absence.

“The offseason program began on Monday and the turnout was great,” Payton said. “I’d say we are at 98 percent and the two or three individuals who aren’t here, I’ve just talked with all of them.”

When asked specifically about Sutton, Paton downplayed the receiver not reporting.

“I mean, it’s 100 percent voluntary,” Paton said. “It’s the first week of the offseason program. Sean has talked to Courtland; I’ve talked to Courtland. He’s in a good place, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Payton and Paton were not asked about the possibility of a trade, but if the team does not plan to give Sutton a raise, trading him could be an option. After scoring 10 touchdowns last fall, Sutton is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He will turn 29 years old in October.

