Broncos could without 3 starters on the offensive line for Week 10 matchup vs. Eagles

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles’ defensive line was unable to get any pressure on Justin Herbert in their Week 9 loss, but this could offer the perfect scenario for a bounceback performance.

Denver could be without three starters on the offensive line as tackles Garett Bolles (ankle) and Bobby Massie (ankle) both missed practice this week with injuries.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said there’s a “below 50-50” chance that Bolles will play on Sunday, but he said Harris would return on Thursday, and according to the Broncos official site, if Bolles and Massie cannot play, Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming would likely be Denver’s starters.

Offensive guard Dalton Risner (foot) was limited on Wednesday, while tight end Noah Fant and guard Netane Muti returned to practice after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

5 takeaways from Pitt vs. UNC as Kenny Pickett outdueled Sam Howell

Eagles' Josh Sweat, Andre Dillard questionable for matchup vs. Broncos

Eagles sign RB Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster

