Broncos could be sellers at the trade deadline

Before the season, the Broncos were viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Now? Not.

In fact, with Russell Wilson injured and the 2-4 Broncos underdogs at home today to the Jets, they now might be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and would ponder any serious trade offer, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The report is couched in terms of the Broncos not being willing to sell low, but that’s what teams always say when they’re looking to sell at the trade deadline. Teams don’t want the rest of the league to think they’ll accept a lowball offer, so they say they’ll hold out for a good offer. But still, the Broncos are willing to trade starters before the November 1 trade deadline — not something anyone would have expected before the season.

Chubb is in the final year of his rookie contract, and if the Broncos aren’t expecting to re-sign him in free agency, it could make sense to move him now. Jeudy and Hamler are in the third years of their rookie contracts, and the Broncos may decide it’s better to move on from them now as well.

The new owners of the Broncos can’t be pleased with the state of things in Denver, but if they don’t see the team they currently own as a contender, they may think it’s wise to move on from as many players as they can, and acquire draft picks who can help them win in the future.

