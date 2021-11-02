The Broncos may not be done trading veteran players. A day after Von Miller was shipped to L.A., another veteran defender could be gone, too.

Per a league source, the Broncos could be trading cornerback Kyle Fuller today.

The signing of Fuller hasn’t worked out for the Broncos. He inked a one-year, $9.5 million deal after being cut by the Bears. He was benched in Week Seven against the Browns. He participated in only two snaps in Week Eight against Washington.

Complicating matters is the injury to cornerback Bryce Callahan, who was involved in 44 snaps on Sunday. That could make the Broncos more inclined to keep Fuller, or to dig in if/when someone calls.

The Broncos actually had received more than a few calls about a Fuller trade during training camp, and at one point a trade was close, we’re told. Obviously, it didn’t happen. We’ll see if it does today.

The Broncos could move Kyle Fuller, too originally appeared on Pro Football Talk