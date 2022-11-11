Broncos to continue wearing new uniform combination

Superstitious? Maybe just a little stitious.

The Denver Broncos wore white jerseys with blue pants for the first time when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London two weeks ago.

Wearing the new uniform combination, the Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. After their bye, Denver is set to go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, and they’ve decided to wear the uniform combination again.

They're backkkkkkk! We're 1-0 in the new uniform combo, so we thought we'd run it back for #DENvsTEN. pic.twitter.com/9VhO4hpTww — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 9, 2022

The white jersey-blue pant combination has been met with mixed reviews from fans.

“I really liked the blue pants with the white jersey,” a fan commented on Broncos Wire last week.

“Looks like they got dressed in the dark,” quipped another fan.

Broncos Wire polled more than 1,000 fans on the uniform combination earlier this week: 38% said they loved it and 28% said they hated it. The remaining fans were uncertain or voted in favor of sporadic use.

In the end, most fans agree with the sentiment that if the team wins, there will be no complaints about any uniform combination.

