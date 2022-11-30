Broncos continue shuffling backfield

The Denver Broncos’ backfield shuffling continues.

Denver waived running back Devine Ozigbo from the active roster on Monday, presumably with plans to re-sign him to the team’s 16-player practice squad on Wednesday. After bumping Ozigbo down from the active roster, the Broncos now have just two running backs on the 53-man roster.

This is presumably a sign that Denver expects running back Mike Boone (ankle) to return from injured reserve this week. Boone is expected to return to practice Wednesday and he’s eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Denver also waived running back Tyreik McAllister and wide receiver Kaden Davis from the practice squad on Tuesday. Davis was waived to make room for new cornerback Lamar Jackson; McAllister was waived likely to make room for the return of Ozigbo.

After cutting Melvin Gordon last week, the Broncos leaned on Latavius Murray on Sunday. Murray rushed 13 times for 92 yards in his first start of the season in Week 12. Marlon Mack and Boone are now poised to serve as the team’s backup running backs going forward.

Gordon, meanwhile, has joined the Kansas City Chiefs, giving him an opportunity to play against Denver two times later this season.

