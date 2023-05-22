Broncos considering making renovations to training facility

The Denver Broncos have a new naming rights partner in Centura Health for their training facility, and some of the money from that agreement could potentially be used to make upgrades and renovations to the facility.

“As we’ve discussed, we’ve been with ownership, and we’ve looked at several other training facilities around the league,” Broncos president Damani Leech said during a press conference to announce the Centura Health partnership last week.

“We started that process over the course of the fall, and we’ll continue to do that research. Regardless of what happens with this facility — renovations, new build, etc. — it’s going to be the Centura Health Training Center.”

Leech and members of the team’s ownership group visited the facilities of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

The Broncos have also begun $100 million worth of stadium upgrades at Empower Field at Mile High, with the biggest renovation being a new scoreboard. Now practice facility upgrades are being considered as well.

It’s clear that the team’s new ownership group is willing to spend generously to help improve the franchise.

