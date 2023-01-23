Broncos ‘will consider’ Jerry Rosburg after all

It seemed that the Denver Broncos were down to seven head coach candidates after Jim Harbaugh decided to stay at Michigan.

Jerry Rosburg, who went 1-1 as interim coach to close out the 2022 season, was not believed to be a candidate for the position, but that apparently was an incorrect assumption.

Rosburg had an end-of-season meeting with Denver’s ownership group and during that meeting, he “expressed interest” in the team’s head coach opening, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Broncos appreciated the pitch and “will consider it,” Fowler reported on Sunday.

Rosburg is not considered a favorite for the position, but the fact that Greg Penner and Co. are giving him consideration is a notable development.

Elsewhere on the head coach front, ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. After that, he is expected to set up a second interview with the Broncos.

