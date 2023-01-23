Broncos ‘will consider’ Jerry Rosburg after all

4
Jon Heath
·1 min read

It seemed that the Denver Broncos were down to seven head coach candidates after Jim Harbaugh decided to stay at Michigan.

Jerry Rosburg, who went 1-1 as interim coach to close out the 2022 season, was not believed to be a candidate for the position, but that apparently was an incorrect assumption.

Rosburg had an end-of-season meeting with Denver’s ownership group and during that meeting, he “expressed interest” in the team’s head coach opening, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Broncos appreciated the pitch and “will consider it,” Fowler reported on Sunday.

Rosburg is not considered a favorite for the position, but the fact that Greg Penner and Co. are giving him consideration is a notable development.

Elsewhere on the head coach front, ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is scheduled to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. After that, he is expected to set up a second interview with the Broncos.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • There are conflicting reports on if Sean Payton has scheduled 2nd interview with Broncos

    Sean Payton has scheduled a second interview with the Broncos. Unless he hasn't. Depends on who you ask.

  • Dan Quinn, Darrell Bevell combination becomes intriguing option for Broncos

    As the Broncos commence the second round of interviews for their vacant head-coaching position, the loss by Dallas on Sunday makes Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn immediately available to be interviewed again (and again, if needed), and ultimately hired. Quinn has become an intriguing option for the Broncos. It’s believed he’d target Darrell Bevell as [more]

  • Report: Sean Payton to have second interview with Broncos this week

    Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis [more]

  • Bengals have five playoff wins in last two years, five in franchise history before that

    The Bengals’ run of success in the last two seasons has been unprecedented for the franchise in its history, with as many postseason wins just in the last two years as Cincinnati had in its franchise history before last year. Sunday’s win over the Bills was the second of this year, and the Bengals won [more]

  • Report: Sean Payton schedules second head coach interview with Denver Broncos

    Report: Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has scheduled his second interview with the Denver Broncos during their head coach search

  • Bills’ Matt Milano provides candid review of loss to the Bengals

    Matt Milano: #Bills had no 'energy, juice' vs. #Bengals:

  • Eagles Super Bowl history: When is the last time Philadelphia made it to, won the Super Bowl?

    After a blowout win against the New York Giants in Week 14, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff berth for the 2022 season. The 48-22 victory at MetLife Stadium guaranteed the Eagles their fifth playoff spot in the last six seasons (missed the postseason in the 2020 season). The

  • Sean Payton's interest in Broncos real as team finishes up interviews this week

    Sean Payton appears the front runner for the Broncos head coach position based on his positive interview on Tuesday — the Broncos were selling themselves to him as much as he was to them — and the latest snippet from Colin Cowherd's show Thursday that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has contacted Payton and that "he wants Sean Payton."

  • Christianity in America is declining, but here's why that gives this podcasting priest hope

    Father Mike Schmitz, a Roman Catholic priest and podcaster, said he remains hopeful despite the decrease in the number of Americans who identify as Christian.

  • Russia's Lavrov: conflict with West 'almost a real war'

    STORY: Russia's Foreign Minister on Monday (January 23) cast the conflict between Moscow and the West as "not hybrid" and "almost a real war."Sergei Lavrov, speaking during a trip to South Africa, also criticized the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv."The goal is to destroy everything Russian, from language to culture, that has been in Ukraine for centuries and to prohibit people from speaking their mother tongue."South Africa is one of Russia's most important allies on a continent divided over the invasion of Ukraine and Western attempts to isolate Moscow.It says it's impartial and has abstained from voting on U.N. resolutions relating to what Russia calls a "special military operation".South Africa initially called for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine unilaterally.But on Monday South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said that was no longer its position.Outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, where Lavrov was being hosted, protesters had gathered.People from the Ukrainian Association of South Africa waved placards and shouted slogans.Among them was Anastasia Korpeso."Most of all stop cowardly bombing our hospitals and our schools and apartment blocks."South Africa's ruling African National Congress has historic close ties with Russia from when it was a liberation movement opposing white minority rule.The two countries and China will carry out joint military drills next month.Pandor - who has accused the West of condemning Russia while ignoring issues such as Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory - defended the drills.She said all countries conduct military exercises with their friends and that it was the natural course of relations.

  • Richard Sherman shares thoughts on Geno Smith contract talks

    Former Seattle corner Richard Sherman thinks Smith getting anything less than $30 million a year would be a travesty.

  • Ex-Broncos RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after swimming accident

    Great news for Peyton Hillis -- he was recently discharged from the hospital after recovering from a swimming accident in Florida.

  • FIVE-STAR: Texas signee Johntay Cook earns elite status

    Johntay Cook has earned his fifth star in the final Rivals rankings update. As a senior at DeSoto, Cook grabbed 84 passes for 1,478 yards and a whopping 22 touchdowns. Cook helped lead DeSoto to its first state championship since 2016 this December to cap-off his high school career.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Signals Approval for Poles to Send Tanks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalRussia’s defense ministry claimed advances in the Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting has intensified after a lull. Offensive operations “have resulted in taking mor

  • It’s past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

    The Buffalo Bills built their entire offense out of Josh Allen. It's past time for them to reconsider that particular approach.

  • Biden's classified documents: Box of 'important docs' reportedly seen in open at president's Wilmington home

    Hunter Biden's laptop contained a picture of a box with “important docs + photos" that was taken at President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home.

  • Jets to interview Klint Kubiak Sunday

    Four teams will be competing in the playoffs on Sunday and others will be working on ways to get themselves into a future postseason. The Jets are in the latter category and they’ll continue their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Klint Kubiak for the [more]

  • Spencer Dinwiddie lists differences between James Harden, Luka Doncic

    Spencer Dinwiddie lists some differences between Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

  • Should Mike McCarthy’s latest playoff meltdown force Cowboys to call Sean Payton?

    Should Mike McCarthy's latest playoff meltdown force the Cowboys to turn to Sean Payton? They could be a late entrant to the former Saints coach's sweepstakes:

  • Suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead inside a cargo van with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with SWAT team members

    A SWAT team confronted the van on Sunday afternoon after an hourslong manhunt for the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting that killed 10 people.