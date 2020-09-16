Broncos confirm several roster moves

The Denver Broncos announced several roster moves Wednesday.

After placing outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve, the Broncos have promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team confirmed.

Bausby will be filling Miller’s roster spot on the active roster after cornerback A.J. Bouye dislocated his shoulder. Bouye could be sidelined for several weeks so Denver needed to add more depth at cornerback.

To fill Bausby’s former spot on the practice squad, the Broncos signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, who played under coach Vic Fangio with the Chicago Bears. Irving will provide more depth as an edge defender while Miller is sidelined.

Denver also confirmed that outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka and safety P.J. Locke reverted back to the practice squad after being activated for Monday’s game. The Broncos will likely activate Tuszka or Irving this weekend to have a fourth outside linebacker against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.