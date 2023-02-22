Broncos confirm order of picks in 2023 NFL draft

It’s official: the Denver Broncos have five picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft.

Because several of the team’s trades included conditional picks, we weren’t exactly sure how many picks the Broncos would have in April, but we came to an educated guess that it would be five selections.

Denver confirmed those five picks when they tweeted a graphic last week showing their selections for the 2023 NFL draft. There are no late-round conditional pick surprises, so the team’s order is exactly what we expected.

Round 3: No. 67 via Colts (2022 draft trade)

Round 3: No. 68 own pick

Round 4: TBA own pick

Round 5: TBA own pick

Round 6: TBA via Steelers (Malik Reed trade)

The exact placement of the team’s picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds will not be confirmed until after the NFL awards compensatory picks (the Broncos are not expected to receive any comp picks this year).

Denver does not own first- or second-round picks this year following the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson last spring. The Broncos will return to having a more normal set of picks in 2024, including a first-round selection.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Broncos coaching staff tracker: Who will Sean Payton hire? WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl Sean Payton trade details: What the Broncos gave up for the coach These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire