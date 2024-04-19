Broncos confident they can land a ‘really good player’ at No. 12

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a week away and the Denver Broncos are set to pick 12th overall in the first round (barring a trade).

Broncos general manager George Paton said during a pre-draft press conference on Thursday that the team will be flexible on draft night, but they are confident top talent will be on the board if they don’t make a trade.

“[W]e feel good with where we are at,” Paton said. “We have eight picks, and we have the 12th pick in the draft. One thing we know is that we are going to get a really good player at 12. We’ve had teams call to move up, and we’ve had teams call to move back. We have flexibility, but we do know at 12 — if we stand pat — we are going to get a really good player.”

It’s possible that Paton is posturing to make teams below Denver believe they are willing to stay put at No. 12, increasing the price to trade up to that spot. Then again, it’s not unreasonable to suggest a top talent will be available when the Broncos go on the clock, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

As offensive players fly off the board, star defenders like Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner, Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold, FSU pass rusher Jared Verse, Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu could fall to No. 12. Even Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy could be an option at that spot.

Denver won’t reveal its plans ahead of the draft, but if the team opts to stand pat at No. 12, there will be plenty of talented options still on the board.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire