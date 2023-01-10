Broncos complete virtual interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

The Denver Broncos held a virtual head coach interview with Michigan‘s Jim Harbaugh on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as a coach in the NFL before returning to college football, and he has an endorsement from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Jim Harbaugh, obviously I played against him early in my career when I was in Seattle and he was with the 49ers,” Wilson said Sunday. “I don’t know him personally as much as well but obviously, he’s a great coach, he’s done a lot of winning.”

Harbaugh was the known candidate to interview for the job.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will interview for Denver’s head coach opening today, according to Pelissero.

Because the Los Angeles Rams did not make the playoffs, DC Raheem Morris is available to interview now. Denver has to wait until Jan. 17 to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans and ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Because the Dallas Cowboys play on Monday, the Broncos have to wait an extra day before being able to interview DC Dan Quinn on Jan. 18.

Denver is seeking a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. There are six known candidates for the Broncos’ opening so far.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire