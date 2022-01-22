Broncos complete interview with Eric Bieniemy

The Broncos have completed their 10th interview for their head coaching vacancy. The team announced General Manager George Paton and other members of the search committee met with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Friday.

Bieniemy, who is the University of Colorado’s all-time leading rusher, has 14 years of NFL coaching experience. He has spent the past four seasons as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator.

He is one of several candidates with a background on the offensive side of the ball. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell also have had interviewed with the team.

Bieniemy is the final candidate to interview with the Broncos.

