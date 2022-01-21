The Broncos have completed the eighth interview in their head coaching search, the team announced Thursday.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan met with General Manager George Paton and others in the Broncos’ organization.

Callahan, who has 12 years of NFL experience, has spent the past three seasons in his current role.

Before arriving in Cincinnati, Callahan worked as the quarterbacks coach in Detroit in 2016-17 and for the Raiders in 2018. He began his career with the Broncos, where he served in a variety of roles from 2010-15.

Callahan, the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan, has worked with Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow during his career.

Broncos complete interview with Brian Callahan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk