The Broncos have conducted the first of at least 10 interviews for their head coaching vacancy.

The team announced Thursday it has completed an interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn met with General Manager George Paton and Denver’s search committee.

Glenn followed Lions head coach Dan Campbell from New Orleans, where the two worked together five seasons.

Glenn, a three-time Pro Bowler in his playing career, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as their assistant defensive backs coach in 2014-15. He joined the Saints as the defensive backs coach in 2016.

The Broncos also have requested interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Broncos complete interview with Aaron Glenn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk