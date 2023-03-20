Broncos’ coaching staff is a good mix of youth and experience

From veterans like assistant head coach Mike Westhoff (75) to young, first-time coaches like quarterbacks coach Davis Webb (28), the Denver Broncos have a wide-ranging mix of experience and ages on their 2023 coaching staff.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes it that way, as does team owner/CEO Greg Penner.

“Greg texted me this the other day — Mr. Penner — he said, ‘I really like the makeup of how this staff is coming together,’ relative to experience and relative to a number of things,” Payton said at the NFL combine on Feb. 28.

Payton is following the lead of Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, one of his mentors.

“Parcells wanted to be around younger coaches,” Payton said. “He talked about it all the time. So I like being around younger coaches now. I still consider myself a younger coach, but then I sit in the room and listen to these young coaches that I enjoy. You get energized. Then there’s some experience [on the staff]. There’s just a little bit of everything and there wasn’t any [special requirements]. I think it was just finding the best people.”

The team’s list of more experienced coaches includes Payton (59), inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky (56), passing game coordinator John Morton (53) and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (51).

On the opposite end of the coaching staff, the team has young, up-and-coming coaches including special teams assistant Chris Banjo (33), defensive backs coach Christian Parker (31) and tight ends coach Declan Doyle (28).

Together, this coaching staff will aim to get the Broncos back on track, seeking the team’s first playoff berth since the 2015 season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire