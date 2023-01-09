Broncos coach tracker: Known candidates so far

After firing Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos have now begun searching for a new head coach.

Denver’s search committee is led by co-owner/CEO Greg Penner and also includes minority owner Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton. Broncos Wire has published a list of 20 potential head coach candidates for the team, but Denver’s interview list will likely be shorter.

We will be tracking all of the Broncos’ coach candidates on this page over the next few weeks, so check back for updates in the coming days.

1. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (interview)

2. Ex-Saints coach Sean Payton (interview)

3. Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (interview)

Denver fired Hackett with two games remaining in the 2022 season. After that, the Broncos named senior assistant Jerry Rosburg their interim coach to close out the season. Rosburg impressed fans and pundits during his two weeks in charge, but he has hinted that he will step away from coaching this offseason.

Whoever becomes the team’s next head coach will have to make decisions on the rest of Hackett’s holdover coaching staff. The list of strong candidates to remain with the team (if not given a promotion elsewhere) includes Evero and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

