Broncos coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots

Broncos announce positive COVID-19 test, still plan to travel to NE originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Denver Broncos travel to New England this weekend, they'll do so without their running backs coach.

The Broncos learned Saturday morning that Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19. Denver said in a statement it remains in "regular communication" with the NFL but added Modkins won't accompany the team to New England, suggesting the Broncos still plan on playing the Patriots on Sunday despite Modkins' positive test.

The Patriots reportedly placed James Ferentz on their COVID-19/reserve list Friday but re-opened their facility Saturday with the intention of playing the Broncos on Sunday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Positive tests on both teams obviously raises health concerns about playing Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium. The Broncos said Modkins is asymptomatic, though, and that his "close contacts" haven't returned any positive COVID-19 tests.

Mike Klis of 9News also reported Modkins has been self-isolating for five days, although ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported Modkins was present at Denver's practices this week.

Modkins deserve credit. Per source he immediately reported he had been in contact w/person who had COVID. He self-isolated for 5 days while testing negative daily. Did everything by the book.

Modkins continues to show why he’s one of most respected coaches in league. https://t.co/N0Oqpz25km — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 17, 2020

From the Broncos on RB coach Curtis Modkins. Modkins was on the practice field all week with the team's running backs -- Broncos said all those in close contact with Modkins have been tested and all tests are back negative to this point. https://t.co/1Pk0m8niqL — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) October 17, 2020

The Broncos reportedly were scheduled to fly to New England on Saturday afternoon, and that still appears to be the plan at the moment.