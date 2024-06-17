Broncos coach Sean Payton talks similarities between Drew Brees, Bo Nix

Even before the Denver Broncos drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in April, Nix had been compared to former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees by numerous pundits.

Draft experts did not suggest that Nix will become “the next Drew Brees,” but it has been noted that he is a quick processor with an accurate, fast release (traits that helped Brees break records with coach Sean Payton).

During organized team activities earlier this month, Payton was asked if there’s anything about Nix that reminds him of a young Brees. Payton didn’t want to force a comparison, but he did mention some similar traits.

“Their personalities are different,” Payton aid on June 4. “I’d say — all right, we’re looking for similarities. I would say mentally, [Nix] wants to know as much and as fast as he can. He’s the son of a coach. Drew wasn’t necessarily the son of a coach, but this group of quarterbacks in general are kind of like gym rats. They enjoy the process. … I think there’s maybe a maturity level because again, he’s played 61 games and when [the Saints] got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract and coming off an injury. He locates the ball well and he’s accurate and I think Drew was.”

Again, Payton isn’t declaring Nix “the next Brees,” but having some similar traits to one of the best QBs in recent memory certainly can’t hurt. Brees holds multiple NFL records including the best single-season competition percentage (74.4%), the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54) and the most 5,000-yard seasons (five).

If Nix ends up having half of the success Brees did, the Broncos will be in good shape for the foreseeable future.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire