Broncos coach Sean Payton shuts down Jerry Jeudy trade rumors

Sean Payton shuts down Jerry Jeudy trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

So much for those Jerry Jeudy-to-New England rumors.

It seems the Denver Broncos won't be traded to the Patriots -- or anywhere, for that matter -- this offseason. New Broncos head coach Sean Payton poured cold water on the trade rumors with a pretty cut-and-dried statement on Sunday.

Payton claims the Broncos won't part ways with either of their top two wide receivers, Jeudy or Courtland Sutton.

"I see and read just like everyone else does," Payton told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they're like, 'Alright.' And so I haven't thrown any fastballs lately, but we're not trading those two players.

"When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, (general manager) George Paton's job is to pick it up and say, 'Hey. Tell you what, we're not.' And so, we've received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we're in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we're void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we're working with."

A recent report from ESPN suggested the Broncos were asking for a 2023 first- or second-round pick in exchange for Jeudy. The Patriots, possessing the No. 14 and No. 46 picks and looking to add another wideout, seemed like a perfect match for a potential deal.

With DeAndre Hopkins and now Jeudy unlikely to come to New England, the Patriots could look to free agency or next month's draft for their next top wideout. Odell Beckham Jr. is the most intriguing option on the open market. USC's Jordan Addison, Ohio State's Jaxson Smith-Njigba, TCU's Quentin Johnston and Boston College's Zay Flowers all could be available when the Pats are on the clock at No. 14.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27.