Broncos coach update: Sean Payton interview scheduled for Jan. 17

The Denver Broncos have scheduled an interview with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton for Tuesday, Jan. 17, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Thursday. The in-person interview will be held in Los Angeles.

Payton stepped down from his job with the Saints in 2021, but he is still under contract through the 2024 season. If the Broncos are going to hire Payton, they would need to compensate New Orleans in a trade.

Payton has been endorsed by Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, who has dubbed the coach “one of the world’s best.”

Payton is one of eight known head coach candidates being considered by the Broncos after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett.

Here’s an updated look at the team’s interview schedule:

Jan. 9: Jim Harbaugh (completed, virtual)

Jan. 10: Ejiro Evero (completed)

Jan. 11: Jim Caldwell and David Shaw (both completed)

Jan. 17: Sean Payton and Raheem Morris (both scheduled)

Earliest allowed is Jan. 17: DeMeco Ryans (TBA)

Earliest allowed is Jan. 18: Dan Quinn (TBA)

The Ryans and Quinn interviews will likely be scheduled for next week, perhaps both on Wednesday after the Payton and Morris interviews on Tuesday. We are tracking all of the team’s interviews on this page.

