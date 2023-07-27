Broncos coach Sean Payton rips NFL gambling policy

“When you have a bunch of players getting D’s, you have to start looking at the message,” Payton told USA TODAY Sports during an exclusive interview on Tuesday as Broncos veterans reported to training camp. “And we’ve had a lot of D’s in our league this year with this policy.”

Reminded that Uwazurike, 25, is the 10th NFL player since April to be suspended for gambling activity, Payton replied, “Shame on us.”

“And we’re going to send them home for a year, where they can’t be around. The idea that you just go away, shame on us.”