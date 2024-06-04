Broncos coach Sean Payton recalls Steve Foley’s time in Denver

The Denver Broncos elected safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms to their Ring of Fame last week. They will be recognized during the team’s Week 5 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Foley visited the team’s facility last Thursday and met with Broncos coach Sean Payton.

“I had a great visit with Steve Foley, talked with him early this morning,” Payton said. “Then Riley Odoms of course isn’t here, but I had a chance to visit with him. Here’s the thing for me, my memory of these guys. We all have different memories of generations of players, but this was the 7-Eleven Slurpee cup era. You traded Slurpee cups, and this was the ’70s and early ’80s. Then just his [Foley’s] story, visiting with the team.

“He’s someone who was a high school quarterback, a college quarterback, [drafted in] the eighth round, there’s a head coach with a vision for someone. I didn’t realize that at one point, his brother was the center, he was the quarterback, and he threw a pass to his other brother, the receiver in college. That’s pretty amazing. So there are some New Orleans ties. He went to Jesuit High School. So we followed [him]. I remember those defenses. I think his late defensive coordinator, Joe Collier, would be really proud today, of both of the inductions. So it was great to have him around and visit with our players.”

Foley spent his entire 11-year career with the Broncos, first as a cornerback before later switching to safety. His 44 interceptions are still a franchise record.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire