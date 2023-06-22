Broncos coach Sean Payton ‘really pleased’ with Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is recovering from a broken leg that prematurely ended his 2022 season.

The 31-year-old veteran is doing well in his recovery and he got a good report from new coach Sean Payton earlier this month.

“He’s doing well,” Payton said on June 8. “Obviously, he’s putting in the time with the rehab and the recovery. That room is completely changed. If there was one position group [that was like] that show Complete Home Makeover, that would be that position group.

“I think the relationships and all the things that go into play in that position, he’s been very impressive. Then there’s a new offense, terminology and all those things that go along with it, but I’ve been really pleased.”

After struggling through his first three seasons in the NFL, Bolles had a breakout year in 2020 and earned second-team All-Pro recognition. He started 15 games that year and did not allow any sacks.

Last year, Bolles was credited with allowing 1.5 sacks through five games before breaking his leg. Now on his way to being healthy again, Bolles will hope to return to his 2020 form under Payton in 2023.

