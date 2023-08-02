Broncos coach Sean Payton praises QB Ben DiNucci’s composure

Compared to starter Russell Wilson and QB2 Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci is perceived as a young, inexperienced quarterback.

Stidham is a former fourth-round pick and he’s been in the NFL since 2019. Believe it or not, DiNucci is the same age as Stidham (26) and his pro career began in 2020. DiNucci also has one regular-season start on his resume.

DiNucci is a former seventh-round pick and while he’s not as high-profile as Stidham, DiNucci handles himself like a veteran at practice.

“[We like] his ability to get in the huddle, out of the huddle, execute the play, get to the right receiver, and distribute the ball,” Payton said after practice on July 26. “[There is] nothing really flashy. He’s a good decision-maker, and he’s pretty accurate. You know exactly what you’re getting, and his decisions and football IQ are really strong.

“Those are some things that sometimes you can’t appreciate until you have a preseason game, and you have a young quarterback and the clock’s ticking. There’s a calmness, a demeanor, and a little bit more experience with him — although he’s still young. I do see the arm talent and the athleticism, so [he is] someone we want to work with.”

DiNucci only has one career start in the NFL, but he started 10 games with the Seattle Sea Dragons this spring and led the XFL with 2,671 passing yards while scoring 20 touchdowns. He’s not challenging for the starting job in Denver, but DiNucci might rank among the best third-string QBs in the league.

With the backing of Payton, DiNucci will be an intriguing backup QB prospect to monitor going forward.

