Broncos coach Sean Payton praises ‘smart’ safety Caden Sterns

Entering his third year with the Denver Broncos, 23-year-old defensive back Caden Sterns will have an opportunity to win a starting job across from fellow safety Justin Simmons this summer.

During organized team activities last month, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked if Sterns is ready to take the “next step” in his career. Payton first responded to the notion of a “next step” for the team before addressing Sterns.

“Look, the next step is that cliche term,” Payton said on June 8. “I hope all of them take the next step because last year’s steps were not good enough.”

Fair enough! Now, on to Sterns.

“I think that he’s smart, and that’s a good trait to have at his position,” Payton said. “He [also] has instincts. That was a heck of a play [at practice on June 8] down the field and staying on top. For him staying healthy and then taking a little bit of this momentum — confidence is born really out of demonstrated ability.

“You can hope for confidence, or say, ‘I’m going to be confident,’ but it’s only born from demonstrated ability. Plays like that— you guys have all seen a preseason game where someone excels and then all of a sudden, you have a different player. You can point to a certain moment. He’s one of those type of players.”

Sterns played in 15 games as a rookie, earning two starts as an injury fill-in. He totaled 28 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and two sacks in his first season.

Sterns was expected to build on those totals in 2022, but he suffered a season-ending hip injury five games into the season. Before that injury, Sterns started three games and totaled 21 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Now healthy again, Sterns will compete for a starting job at training camp. Kareem Jackson might see his role reduced to rotational defensive back this fall, giving Sterns a chance to start across from Simmons. If he’s able to stay healthy, Sterns might be on the verge of a breakout season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire