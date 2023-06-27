Broncos coach Sean Payton pleased with new special teams staff

Broncos Wire has made a point this offseason to emphasize the changes new head coach Sean Payton has made on special teams, because those offseason changes could have significant on-field impacts this fall.

In addition to changing the personnel — with a new kicker, a new punter and a new returner — Payton also brought in three new coaches with special teams backgrounds.

Ben Kotwica will serve as the special teams coordinator, working alongside assistant head coach Mike Westhoff. They will be joined by new assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo, a former special teams ace who just retired this spring and is transitioning to coaching.

Kotwica and Westhoff previously worked together with the New York Jets from 2007-2012. Westhoff coached under Payton with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-2018 and Banjo played in New Orleans from 2016-2018.

“Look, they were together,” Payton said on June 14 of Kotwica and Westhoff reuniting. “I don’t know how many years — seven or eight years — with the Jets. I love that we were able to get both of them. …. [Mike] He’s a fantastic teacher. I’ve said it before — if there was a Hall of Fame of special teams coaches, it would start with him. Then Ben — he’s been a coordinator. He has that experience. Here is a guy who’s served two tours and flown Apache helicopters for our country. He, too, is an amazing teacher.”

Westhoff, 75, came out of retirement to reunite with Payton, 59, and Kotwica, 48, in Denver.

“That combination I like there,” Payton said. “I mean, we’ve got experience there, and we’ve got a former player [in Banjo] who’s a great communicator. Certainly with Mike, I know him well. Ben has been outstanding. It’s such an important part of turning around a team’s fortune.

“If you said the quickest ways to move from where we’ve been to where we want to go, it is improving the kicking game. We talked about the offensive line and the ability to run the football. There are just certain things that I think are fundamental, and I’m fortunate to have those guys.”

Special teams have been a weakness in recent years for the Broncos. Payton’s new staff will aim to change that in 2023.

