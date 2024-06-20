Broncos coach Sean Payton loves having Quinn Meinerz at right guard
Denver Broncos interior offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz has quietly emerged as one of the NFL’s best guards over the last three seasons.
Meinerz was recently ranked as the fifth-best guard in the league by Pro Football Focus and, entering a contract year, he’s poised to have a big season in 2024 after impressing new coach Sean Payton in 2023.
“I thought he had a really good year,” Payton said on June 11 when asked about Meinerz’s 2023 campaign. “I remember when he came out [of college], and when a player [went] to the AFC, maybe you lose track a little bit. I thought he played exceptionally well.
“Certainly, he’s a powerful, sticky run blocker. He does a lot of things extremely well. I think he loves it. He loves the process, which is half the battle. So I love that he’s our right guard.”
Meinerz was a Pro Bowl alternate last season. He’ll look to build on that with a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 and perhaps All-Pro recognition as well. The 25-year-old guard is set to get a massive raise on his next contract, and it will be well deserved.