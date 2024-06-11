Broncos coach Sean Payton likes OT Frank Crum’s toughness and intelligence

After the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos landed three of the top undrafted free agent prospects, including Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum.

Crum (6-7, 315 pounds) played college football at Wyoming, earning first-team All-Mountain West recognition in 2023. Denver has limited depth at tackle, so Crum should have a decent chance to make the team this summer.

“He had traits,” Payton said when asked about Crum during rookie minicamp last month. “He was I think the last recruited free agent we signed. It took us probably two hours. We were all ready to go home, and we kept turning to the scouts and we were like, ‘Where are we at with Crum?’ But he had traits we liked: toughness, intelligence. We thought he had good feet and some versatility. Those are the things that stood out.”

Crum was recruited in part by offensive line coach Zach Strief, who played under Payton for 12 years in New Orleans before transitioning to coaching. Being close to his home state is just a bonus.

“Proximity is awesome for the state of Wyoming and my family, but that wasn’t the driving factor,” Crum said when asked why he signed with the Broncos. “[Denver] was the fit and Coach Strief believing and wanting me, that was the main driving force. That proximity wasn’t the biggest [factor], but it’s nice.”

Strief, 40, won a Super Bowl with the Saints and while he only has three years of coaching under his belt, players respect Strief’s on-field accomplishments.

“He’s one of the best in the league and he lived it as well, which is a testament,” Crum said of his offensive line coach. “That’s awesome to have a guy like that in the room. I’ve really enjoyed these first couple of days and getting to know him and learn from him.”

Crum feels right at home in Colorado and appreciates the mentality the team’s coaching staff has established with the Broncos.

“Coming from Wyoming, it’s gritty and blue collar,” the rookie said. “I can really feel that the vibe is the same here right now. I’ve really enjoyed these first two days and [I’m] just learning and doing what I can do right now.”

Crum certainly isn’t a lock to make the 53-man roster, but he’s probably one of the favorites among the team’s UDFA class.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire