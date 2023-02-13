Broncos coach Sean Payton has good things to say about RB Latavius Murray

It seems that Sean Payton likes to collect running backs.

Before hinting at the Super Bowl that the Denver Broncos might consider signing free agent Josh Jacobs, Payton mentioned one of Denver’s in-house free agent running backs during his introductory press conference last week.

Payton brought up veteran running back Latavius Murray unprompted, recalling a text he received from the player last December.

“Latavius Murray is one of my former players and he’s played with a number of teams,” Payton said on Feb. 6. “He’s a super guy. You guys have had the chance to cover him. He’s one of those guys you like being around. We had a great experience with him in New Orleans.

“I got a text right at the end of the season. He said, ‘Man, we have to find a way to get you here — me and backfield teammate.’ When I heard that, I thought of running back. Then I thought of who else is in his backfield. I texted and said, ‘Who is you backfield teammate?’ He sent the number three. It was Christmas time and I said, ‘Be careful what you’re asking Santa for.’ That was my response. We kind of went from there.”

Murray played under Payton with the New Orleans Saints from 2019-2020.

Murray, 33, stepped up for the Broncos last season after Javonte Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury and Melvin Gordon was released. Murray ended up leading the team with 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns in seven starts (12 games).

Murray is now scheduled to become a free agent in March, and with Williams having an uncertain timeline for his recovery, Denver might consider re-signing Murray on a one-year deal to give the team more depth at the position going into 2023.

