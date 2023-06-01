Broncos coach Sean Payton excited about Kareem Jackson’s return

The Denver Broncos re-signed veteran safety Kareem Jackson last month, adding more depth and experience to the secondary.

Jackson, 35, has only missed five games in four years with the Broncos, and two of those games were due to suspension. Jackson has been extremely reliable in Denver and new coach Sean Payton was eager to re-sign the veteran defensive back.

“He’s experienced and he’s got really good instincts,” Payton said last week. “At his age, it’s impressive he’s been healthy. Then you look at pitch count, what’s the vision and all of those things. That was exciting for us and for him.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson was not at the start of organized team activities last week but Payton said the safety be on the field this week. In 61 games with the Broncos, Jackson has totaled 342 tackles, 19 pass breakups, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

Denver might start Caden Sterns across from Justin Simmons at safety this season, but Jackson will undoubtedly have a role in the rotation, and he will remain a key leader in the team’s locker room. Re-signing the safety was a no-brainer for the Broncos.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire