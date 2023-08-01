Broncos coach Sean Payton comments on additions of Frank Clark, Brett Maher

The Denver Broncos brought in two veterans before training camp started, signing pass rusher Frank Clark and kicker Brett Maher to one-year contracts.

After the team’s first practice last week, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about the two new arrivals.

“It’s good to have him here,” Payton said of Clark. “We were pleased we were able to sign him to help us with the pass rush. It’s good to have additional players like him, especially with his experience.”

Clark, 30, has 58.5 career sacks and 88 starts on his resume.

Denver also brought in a 33-year-old Maher.

“Yeah, we worked him out in the spring,” Payton said of the kicker. “At that time, we were a little bit off contract-wise. We like his talent.

“Obviously, he had a tough game [in the playoffs last year], but when you look at his body of work, it’s been pretty impressive. We’re happy we could get it done in time for the start of camp.”

Maher went 29-of-32 on field goal attempts with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He will compete with Elliott Fry for the kicker job this summer.

