Broncos coach Sean Payton comments on team’s camp injuries

The Denver Broncos have lost two players to season-ending injuries at training camp this summer.

First, the team lost wide receiver Tim Patrick to a torn Achilles. After that, the team lost linebacker Jonas Griffith to a torn ACL. Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is also out for about a month after undergoing core muscle surgery, and wide receiver KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation.

With the absences piling up, Denver coach Sean Payton was asked after a practice session last week if he feels like the team is snake-bitten with injuries.

“No, I don’t,” Payton said on Aug. 3. “I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary, honestly. I can’t speak [about] the past, but in training camp, you get a few of these. Hopefully, you don’t get as many as other teams, but we look closely at everything we do leading up to the drills in practice.

“One was a fluke injury and the other happened on a special teams play where he stepped on a foot. So, no, I don’t.”

The Broncos had somewhat of an injury crisis last year and fans in Denver certainly don’t want to see a repeat of that in 2023. Payton doesn’t seem to think there’s reason for alarm.

